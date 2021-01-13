Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Dropbox to cut workforce by 11%

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Cloud storage company Dropbox said Wednesday it was cutting 315 jobs, or about 11% of its workforce.

Why it matters: While the tech industry has fared pretty well through the pandemic, those companies that cater to small and midsize businesses have seen their businesses take a hit as their customers are suffering.

What they're saying: "Last spring I made a commitment to all of you to preserve job security through 2020, and it was important to me that we honored that promise," CEO Drew Houston said in a memo to staff. "But looking ahead at 2021 and beyond, it’s clear that we need to make changes in order to create a healthy and thriving business for the future."

  • Dropbox also announced that Chief Operating Officer Olivia Nottebohm is stepping down.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Here are the Republicans who will vote to impeach Trump

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) on Wednesday became the sixth Republican lawmaker to publicly announce their support for impeaching President Trump — a day after GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) became the highest-ranking House Republican to say they would do so.

Why it matters: House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment that accuses Trump of inciting insurrection against the U.S. government, after a mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol. The House will vote Wednesday on impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House GOP leader says Trump “bears responsibility,” but won’t vote to impeach

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), while making his case against impeaching President Trump for a second time on Wednesday, noted that Trump "bears responsibility" for a mob of his supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol last week.

Why it matters: The core accusation of House Democrats in their article of impeachment against Trump is that he incited insurrection against the U.S. government by urging his supporters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump publicly calls for “no violence” and peaceful transition

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump urged the American public on Wednesday to refrain from violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, again calling for a peaceful transition of power.

Why it matters: The statement was released as the House debated whether to impeach Trump for a second time, after the president was accused of inciting the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and left five dead last week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow