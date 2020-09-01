48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Drive-in events see huge uptick thanks to country music

Data: Vivid Seats; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

There's been a sharp monthly growth in drive-in concerts and events across the nation thanks to country music, according to new data from Vivid Seats. Most of the concerts are happening at drive-in theater venues.

Why it matters: The drive-in industry, once a mainstay for movies, is now catering to all types of performances, from music, to comedy to the circus, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep venues closed

Details: Drive-in concerts have been way more prevalent in genres like country, rock and folk as opposed to rap, electronic dance music and R&B.

  • There have been a few notable performances that have popularized drive-in concerts, including Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Metallica.
  • These performances each took place via video at drive-in theaters around the country.
  • Iliza Shlesinger's in-person comedy performances at drive-in theaters appear to have garnered unprecedented traction, as comedy clubs remain closed.

The big picture: At its peak in the 1950's, the drive-in industry had more than 4,000 theaters nationwide. Now, there are less than 400.

  • Drive-in concerts could be providing some new momentum to the drive-in industry during the pandemic.

Dion RabouinKendall Baker
3 hours ago - Sports

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Zuckerberg, Chan invest $300 million in election infrastructure

Photo; Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize via Getty Images

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are putting up $300 million to promote "safe and reliable voting in states and localities" amid the pandemic, the Center for Tech and Civic Life and Center for Election Innovation & Research will announce Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The more I've focused on this election, the more important I've felt it is both to make sure local counties and states have the resources they need to handle these unprecedented conditions, and that people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate," Zuckerberg told Axios.

Margaret Talev
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

