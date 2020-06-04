32 mins ago - Sports

Drew Brees apologizes for statements about protesting athletes

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized on Instagram on Thursday after drawing criticism for saying athletes who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice are disrespectful.

What he's saying: "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country."

  • "I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference."

Brees's comments come as thousands in the country are protesting the death last week of George Floyd while in police custody.

Background per Axios' Ursula Perano: Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem in August 2016, after several unarmed black people had been shot by police over the summer, to protest racial inequality.

  • Kaepernick drew national outrage, including from President Trump, for his gesture.
    • He opted out of his contract in 2017 after the San Francisco 49ers planned to release him following the controversy.
    • He then became a free agent, but was not signed by another team.
    • He alleged in 2018 that NFL team owners colluded to keep him off rosters due to his politics.

Ursula Perano
15 hours ago - Sports

Drew Brees draws ire for condemning athlete protests during national anthem

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees elicited backlash on Wednesday for saying in a Yahoo News interview that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequality are "disrespecting the flag of the United States of America."

Why it matters: Brees' comments come in the wake of George Floyd's killing last week. Major cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Portland have had consecutive days of massive crowds protesting police-related violence against black people.

Ben Geman
10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil faces tough road back from coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Oil companies in the battered shale patch are starting to bring back some production as prices climb, but a new report underscores how the pandemic is taking a heavy financial toll despite signs of revival.

Driving the news: Fourteen North American producers have filed for bankruptcy thus far during the second quarter, per a tally from the law firm Haynes and Boone, which closely tracks the sector's finances.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

1.9 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.9 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic is still putting a historic strain on the labor market, though the pace of unemployment applications continues to slow.

