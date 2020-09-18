1 hour ago - Technology

Exclusive: Dreamscape, ASU partner to bring classes into VR

Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Dreamscape

Arizona State University, which has been at the forefront of the shift to online learning, is partnering with VR startup Dreamscape to help make its classes more cinematic in both approach and storytelling.

The big picture: Shifting in-person classes online too often feels like a "less than" experience. The partners hope that a more ambitious digital transformation of teaching can actually improve on the traditional classroom.

Details:

  • The Dreamscape Learn modules will be able to be experienced via a full-body VR suit, wearing just a headset, or even on a traditional two-dimensional display.
  • The first will teach biology, using real concepts applied to a fictional alien universe, using avatar-based VR.
  • ASU is devoting 150 employees and millions of dollars to build a VR lab.
  • ASU and Dreamscape will jointly own the work, which they aim to offer to other schools and, potentially, direct to students. ASU is also taking an ownership stake in Dreamscape.

Between the lines: Dreamscape started in the location-based VR business, putting attractions in malls, but that business has dried up during the pandemic.

  • Unlike Spaces, which pivoted away from in-person VR attractions before being sold to Apple, Dreamscape is hoping for that business to return.
  • "The whole issue of in-person entertainment is very much in flux," Dreamscape CEO Walter Parkes told Axios. "I believe it will come back."

ASU, meanwhile, sees the Dreamscape partnership as the next step in a longer-term push to use technology to fundamentally change learning.

  • Arizona State has 75,000 in-person college students and another 75,000 seeking degrees online and has spent millions of dollars to create an interactive online curriculum, including adaptive classes that proceed at students' own pace.
  • "We’re very much of the view the public university model has not continued to evolve to a path of success," President Michael Crow told Axios. "We’re an exception to that."

What's next: Between now and March, Dreamscape and ASU aim to develop and test the first modules so they can be used in class next fall.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
Sep 16, 2020 - Technology

Facebook updates Quest VR headset, will test sensors for AR glasses

Photo: Facebook

Facebook on Wednesday introduced a new version of its Oculus Quest and took the next step in a longer-term push toward augmented reality glasses.

Why it matters: Facebook has made big bets on virtual reality and augmented reality as key to its future and it is moving forward despite concerns from regulators and privacy advocates.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 30,217,420 — Total deaths: 946,847— Total recoveries: 20,554,349Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 6,677,516 — Total deaths: 197,682 — Total recoveries: 2,540,334 — Total tests: 91,546,598Map.
  3. Politics: Trump vs. his own administration on virus response.
  4. Health: Massive USPS face mask operation called off The risks of moving too fast on a vaccine.
  5. Business: Unemployment drop-off reverses course 1 million mortgage-holders fall through safety netHow the pandemic has deepened Boeing's 737 MAX crunch.
  6. Education: At least 42% of school employees are vulnerable.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
12 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. nutritional supplements retailer takes first step to sell to China’s Harbin Pharma

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

GNC Holdings, the Pittsburgh-based nutritional supplements retailer, received bankruptcy court approval to sell itself to China’s Harbin Pharma for $770 million, although the deal still faces U.S. political pressures over how GNC customer data is protected.

Why it matters: It's a reminder that the U.S.-China merger mess goes well beyond smartphone apps, with Sen. Marco Rubio asking for a CFIUS review.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow