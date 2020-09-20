1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Clinton adviser outlines top election scenarios

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Doug Sosnik, White House political director for President Clinton's re-election, shared with Axios his scenarios for America's November, including — in the spirit of the times — a "Doomsday Scenario" with three colliding crises:

  1. Political: "Delayed Results/Trump Refuses to Honor the Electoral Process during a Supreme Court Nomination Fight."
  2. Health: "The Country Suffers Phase 2 of the Coronavirus Pandemic."
  3. Economic: "Due to Political Instability and the Phase 2 Virus Outbreak, the Country Returns to an Economic Depression."

Jacob KnutsonAlayna Treene
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Susan Collins says Senate should postpone Supreme Court vote

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a statement Saturday she believes whoever is elected in the 2020 presidential race should pick the nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.

Why it matters: Collins will be key in how the nomination process plays out. As one of the most centrist Senate Republicans, whether or not the Senate confirms Trump's SCOTUS nominee could hinge on her vote.

Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats' Armageddon option

A makeshift memorial outside the Supreme Court yesterday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Furious Democrats are considering total war — profound changes to two branches of government, and even adding stars to the flag — if Republicans jam through a Supreme Court nominee, then lose control of the Senate.

On the table: Adding Supreme Court justices ... eliminating the Senate's 60-vote threshold to end filibusters ... and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. "If he holds a vote in 2020, we pack the court in 2021," Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) tweeted.

55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats' "just win" option

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Polls increasingly point to Democrats winning the Senate.

Why it matters: Republicans had been optimistic about holding on to the Senate even if President Trump lost. But they know they could be swamped by a blue wave.

