Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was ushered out of an event at a D.C. public high school Tuesday due to an apparent bomb threat, AP reports.

Driving the news: Emhoff, who was at Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., for a Black History Month event, was in the school's museum for about five minutes before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," per AP.

Emhoff was subsequently escorted out of the building into his motorcade.

Teachers and students in the building were also evacuated due to the security concern and dismissed for the day, per AP.

District of Columbia Public Schools did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

What they're saying: "U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty," Emhoff's communications director Katie Peters wrote on Twitter.

"Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.