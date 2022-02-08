Sign up for our daily briefing

Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. high school over bomb threat

Erin Doherty

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was ushered out of an event at a D.C. public high school Tuesday due to an apparent bomb threat, AP reports.

Driving the news: Emhoff, who was at Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., for a Black History Month event, was in the school's museum for about five minutes before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," per AP.

  • Emhoff was subsequently escorted out of the building into his motorcade.
  • Teachers and students in the building were also evacuated due to the security concern and dismissed for the day, per AP.
  • District of Columbia Public Schools did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

What they're saying: "U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty," Emhoff's communications director Katie Peters wrote on Twitter.

  • "Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Vaccine mandate protests shut down key U.S.-Canada bridge

Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.

Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the United States and a key link for the automobile industry.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The prominent Republicans backing Pence over Trump on the 2020 election

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A number of prominent Republicans are vocally supporting former Vice President Mike Pence after his public rebuke of former President Trump.

Catch up quick: Pence said last week that Trump was "wrong" to claim the former vice president could have "overturned" the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress.

Bob Herman
3 hours ago - Health

A new top-selling medicine: Pfizer's COVID vaccine

The life-saving and lucrative Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer registered $36.8 billion of sales in 2021 from the COVID-19 vaccine it makes with BioNTech.

Why it matters: This vaccine is now officially the top-selling pharmaceutical product ever in a single year, by a huge margin.

