The D.C. Police Department said Wednesday it arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection with the bomb threat at Dunbar High School during Second gentleman Doug Emhoff's visit to the school earlier this year.

Flashback: Emhoff was ushered out of the D.C. public high school back in February due to the bomb threat. The investigation is still ongoing.

There were at least six bomb threats at Washington, D.C. public and charter schools the day after Emhoff was rushed out of the high school, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with terroristic threats in connection to the threats back in February, Metro Police said.

Emhoff, who was at Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington, D.C., for a Black History Month event, was in the school's museum for about five minutes before being told by his security detail that "we have to go," per AP.

Emhoff was subsequently escorted out of the building into his motorcade.

Teachers and students in the building were also evacuated due to the security concern and, "given the time of the incident," dismissed for the day, according to a spokesperson for District of Columbia Public Schools.

The Washington division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is assisting the FBI Washington office and the D.C. Police Department to investigate the threat, according to ATF Washington.

What they're saying: "U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty," Emhoff's communications director Katie Peters wrote on Twitter.

"Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work."

Editor's note: This post was updated to indicate that a person was arrested in connection with the threat.