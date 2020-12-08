DoorDash reportedly valued at $39 billion in IPO

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Restaurant meal delivery company DoorDash on Tuesday evening raised $ 3.4 billion in its initial public offering, according to CNBC, and will begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol DASH.
By the numbers: DoorDash priced at $102 per share, versus its upwardly revised range of $90-$95 per share, giving it a fully diluted valuation of around $39 billion. Its last private market valuation was $16 billion, secured over the summer.
