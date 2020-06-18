1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: DoorDash valued at $16 billion after new funding round

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DoorDash has raised $400 million in new equity funding at a $16 billion post-money valuation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: For all the talk of deals that didn't happen because of coronavirus, this one is a product of the pandemic.

  • Durable Capital Partners led, and was joined by Fidelity and return backer T. Rowe Price.

Flashback: On Feb. 27, DoorDash secured $340 million in debt funding and filed confidential IPO paperwork. There were no plans to raise additional private equity.

  • Overall, DoorDash had raised around $2 billion from VCs (not including the debt). Its final infusion seemed to be last November, when it snared $700 million at a $13 billion post-money valuation.

Fast forward: The pandemic changed the meal delivery giant's plans. For starters, delivery volume soared due to the lockdowns. DoorDash also had new expenses, such as personal protective equipment for drivers and what it says was around $120 million worth of comped services to help beleaguered restaurant partners.

  • There also were concerns about market volatility, although most IPO issuers have sailed through smoothly. Plus the prospect of strengthened competition via an Uber/Grubhub merger that ultimately became a Just Eat/Grubhub merger.
  • The Wall Street Journal previewed this deal last week, noting that the company expects operations to break even for the quarter ending June 30 (excluding one-time expenses).
  • DoorDash declined to make an executive available for comment, likely because of the still-active IPO registration.

The bottom line: Gig economy companies are under all sorts of PR pressures right now, including from politicians and partners, but none of it seems to be phasing investors.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Jun 16, 2020 - Technology

San Francisco sues DoorDash over driver classification

Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

San Francisco's district attorney has filed a lawsuit against food delivery company DoorDash, accusing the company of misclassifying its drivers as contractors instead of employees.

Why it matters: This is the latest attempt by elected officials to force gig economy companies to relabel their workers. In May, California's attorney general, along with DA's from three cities sued Lyft and Uber over similar issues.

Axios
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a Thursday decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) —  upholding protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

Why it matters: It's an unexpected victory for immigration activists. In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal justices, wrote that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA in the fall of 2017 was "arbitrary and capricious."

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

