Tech giants offer new lifelines to businesses

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
More tech companies are creeping into banking and lending, offering new lifelines to small businesses.
Why it matters: Tech’s stronghold on customer and sales data enables them to fine-tune support while businesses gain more options for borrowing.
- The availability of these options became crucial during the pandemic, especially if services businesses couldn't get all or any financial support through the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Square Loans, for example, facilitated more than $9 billion in small business and Paycheck Protection Program loans to more than 460,000 Square sellers, with an average loan size of $6,750.
Driving the news: Delivery platform DoorDash last week became the latest tech giant to start offering banking services in the form of cash advances.
How it works: DoorDash offers varying amounts to its partner restaurants depending on sales history, instead of a credit check.
- Restaurants can get the money in as little as 1-2 days, the company says, and repayment is based on a one-time fee and percentage of daily sales.
The big picture: Small businesses, 99.9% of all U.S. firms, have come to rely more on digital services to reach customers or to accept payment.
- As a result, platforms like Square (now part of Block), Stripe, Toast and Shopify, have real-time access to data on how a business is doing — unlike traditional banks.
Flashback: Taking advantage of this entrenched relationship, Square last year started offering savings and checking accounts to businesses on top of cash advance services which began officially in 2014.
- Restaurant management platform Toast started offering loans in 2019, as did payment processor Stripe.
- E-commerce platform Shopify introduced its merchant cash advance program in 2016.
By the numbers: Average loans from regional and large national banks are around $146,000 and $593,000, respectively.
- Square small business loans range from $300 to $250,000 while Shopify Capital says its funding amounts can range from $200 to $2 million.
- Parafin, the fintech startup that underwrites the risk of DoorDash's services, says its advances have typically been below $50,000 during DoorDash's soft launch.
What they're saying: Advances can increase loyalty to the tech platform itself—increasing the likelihood that DoorDash partner restaurants won't head to a competitor like Grubhub, Vineet Goel, Parafin co-founder, tells Axios.
- Separately, Toast's senior vice president of Fintech and Employee/Payroll Nick DeLeonardis tells Axios that there is substantial demand for faster access to capital in the restaurant industry because applying for typical bank loans can take weeks or months.
- Restaurants are also often rejected due to common challenges within the industry, like thin profit margins and seasonality, he added.
What to watch: Potential regulatory scrutiny.
- Big Tech has already faced calls to be monitored for its ability to impact financial services.