Tech giants offer new lifelines to businesses

Axios

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More tech companies are creeping into banking and lending, offering new lifelines to small businesses.

Why it matters: Tech’s stronghold on customer and sales data enables them to fine-tune support while businesses gain more options for borrowing. 

  • The availability of these options became crucial during the pandemic, especially if services businesses couldn't get all or any financial support through the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Square Loans, for example, facilitated more than $9 billion in small business and Paycheck Protection Program loans to more than 460,000 Square sellers, with an average loan size of $6,750.

Driving the news: Delivery platform DoorDash last week became the latest tech giant to start offering banking services in the form of cash advances. 

How it works: DoorDash offers varying amounts to its partner restaurants depending on sales history, instead of a credit check. 

  • Restaurants can get the money in as little as 1-2 days, the company says, and repayment is based on a one-time fee and percentage of daily sales.

The big picture: Small businesses, 99.9% of all U.S. firms, have come to rely more on digital services to reach customers or to accept payment. 

  • As a result, platforms like Square (now part of Block), Stripe, Toast and Shopify, have real-time access to data on how a business is doing — unlike traditional banks.

Flashback: Taking advantage of this entrenched relationship, Square last year started offering savings and checking accounts to businesses on top of cash advance services which began officially in 2014.

  • Restaurant management platform Toast started offering loans in 2019, as did payment processor Stripe.
  • E-commerce platform Shopify introduced its merchant cash advance program in 2016.

By the numbers: Average loans from regional and large national banks are around $146,000 and $593,000, respectively.

  • Square small business loans range from $300 to $250,000 while Shopify Capital says its funding amounts can range from $200 to $2 million.
  • Parafin, the fintech startup that underwrites the risk of DoorDash's services, says its advances have typically been below $50,000 during DoorDash's soft launch.

What they're saying: Advances can increase loyalty to the tech platform itself—increasing the likelihood that DoorDash partner restaurants won't head to a competitor like Grubhub, Vineet Goel, Parafin co-founder, tells Axios.

  • Separately, Toast's senior vice president of Fintech and Employee/Payroll Nick DeLeonardis tells Axios that there is substantial demand for faster access to capital in the restaurant industry because applying for typical bank loans can take weeks or months.
  • Restaurants are also often rejected due to common challenges within the industry, like thin profit margins and seasonality, he added.

What to watch: Potential regulatory scrutiny.

Go deeper

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
23 mins ago - Economy & Business

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

  • Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

  • That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

  • Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

  • If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.

Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

One in five Gen Z adults identifies as LGBTQ, Gallup finds

Expand chart
Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Trump, children to testify in New York probe

Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A judge has ordered former President Trump and his two oldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.

Why it matters: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has alleged that Trump Organization used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

Go deeper (1 min. read)