Trump's White House has had record-breaking turnover

By the numbers: Trump's administration had turnover in 78% of its 65 most influential non-Cabinet-level positions, referred to in the report as "the A Team." (Tenpas described the methodology for determining the A Team's members.)

51 of those 65 positions have had turnover.

31% of those positions have turned over more than once.

The big picture: Within the Cabinet, 9 of the 15 positions have had turnover. That's more than any of the last 5 presidents.

The only president to come close was George H.W. Bush with 8 Cabinet changes, but that was over his entire 4-year term.

Between the lines: The turnover has been coupled with a lack of people in leadership positions across the executive branch.

Trump has not nominated people to fill 143 positions that need Senate confirmation, according to an online tracker by The Washington Post and Partnership for Public Service.

The bottom line: Tenpas told NBC News that the turnover situation can lead to "upheaval and chaos" within the administration, which can hinder the government's ability to operate successfully.

