Trump to Putin: "Don't meddle in the election"

President Trump playfully told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country shouldn't meddle in the 2020 presidential election during their meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka on Friday, per the AP.

Why it matters: Trump's statement to Putin came only after being pressed by a reporter on the issue during their appearance before the press corps — and, according to the AP's report, "the tone of the president's comment ... was immediately open to interpretation." The meeting comes nearly one year after their controversial summit in Helsinki where Trump refused to publicly stand up to Putin's assertion that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

