Trump rally in Omaha left hundreds stranded in the cold, waiting for buses

Supporters cheer as Trump leaves Eppley Airfield on Oct. 27 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of supporters at President Trump's Omaha rally were stranded at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday as campaign buses took up to three hours to get people to their cars, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Why it matters: Many people stood huddled together in temperatures as low as 33 degrees until at least midnight, in the Nebraska county reporting the most COVID cases amid a record-breaking state-wide spike. Police were seen giving aide to an elderly woman warming up in a police cruiser and a boy who received a blanket, per the World-Herald.

Parking for the event was full as of 6 p.m. local time, the Omaha police department tweeted on Tuesday — well before the rally began. "Shuttles will no longer be transporting people to the event. You will not be able to access the rally by foot, UBER, or any other means of transportation," the department said.

  • One Omaha police officer said they would "need at least 30 more buses" to get people out of the airfield, CNN's Jeff Zeleny tweeted after the rally.

What they're saying: The Trump campaign reportedly told Omaha-World Herald reporter Aaron Sanderford that they had "plenty of buses," but had "trouble getting them to people still waiting because traffic flow on the small, two-lane airport access road is limited to one direction."

  • The campaign did not respond to multiple attempts for comment.

Rebecca Falconer
Unrest in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting of Black man

Demonstrators rally on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday during a tense second night of protests in Philadelphia over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Driving the news: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a joint statement a "full investigation" would be launched to answer questions that arose from video that captured part of Monday's incident.

Ursula Perano
Cook Political Report moves Texas to "toss up" in presidential race

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cook Political Report moved Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss up" for the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Texas, which has 38 electoral votes, hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1976. A win for Biden in the historically red state would likely be a knockout blow against Trump.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Why the pandemic's carbon cuts still won't head off a climate emergency

Data: BloombergNEF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global carbon emissions from energy, which are the lion's share, will never fully come back from pre-pandemic levels — recovering from a pandemic-fueled decline but sinking again around 2027 with renewable energy on the rise — according to a BloombergNEF analysis.

But, but, but: It still won't prevent the planet from cooking, as the firm still sees enough emissions to lead to over 3.3°C of warming above preindustrial levels by century's end.

