Trump denies report that he discussed relaunching "The Apprentice"

President Trump is denying a report that he has had discussions with Mark Burnett, the producer of his former show, "The Apprentice," about returning to television.
- "Fake News is reporting that I am talking to Mark Burnett about doing a big show, perhaps The Apprentice, after the presidency, which I would assume they mean in 5 years. This is not true, never had such a conversation, don’t even have time to think about it. False reporting!"
The Daily Beast reported that Trump and Burnett have spoken over the phone since the election in 2016, including conversations about post-presidency TV projects.
- "One of the ideas kicked around by Burnett and the president was shooting a new version of the Trump-branded Apprentice, tentatively titled The Apprentice: White House, and to produce it shortly after the president leaves office."
- "This time, however, the TV program would be explicitly politics-themed and take full advantage of Trump’s status as a former president of the United States and a newfound Republican kingmaker."
Between the lines: Burnett has faced considerable pressure to release unaired footage from the show, as The Daily Beast notes.
- As of this moment, none of that footage has seen the public eye.