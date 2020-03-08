Donald Trump Jr. says his dad has told him to tone down the tweets

Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that he learned his Twitter tone from watching his father, who has told him at times to cool himself on the platform.

"I have gotten that phone call before. It's like ... I'm picking up the phone, 'This is the White House operator.' I’m saying, 'Oh, boy, what did I [do] now.'"

"'You're getting a little too aggressive, you know.' And then I was like, 'I learned it by watching you.'"

"I inherited the Tourettes of the thumbs. And then about two hours later, I see [President Trump] basically doing the same. I'm like, he wasn't mad at my tweet. He just wanted the material. He was mad I beat him to the punch. I'm saying he's stealing my material."

What's next: Trump Jr. says he has no plans to run in 2024.