10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr. says his dad has told him to tone down the tweets

Ursula Perano

Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that he learned his Twitter tone from watching his father, who has told him at times to cool himself on the platform.

  • "I have gotten that phone call before. It's like ... I'm picking up the phone, 'This is the White House operator.' I’m saying, 'Oh, boy, what did I [do] now.'"
  • "'You're getting a little too aggressive, you know.' And then I was like, 'I learned it by watching you.'"
  • "I inherited the Tourettes of the thumbs. And then about two hours later, I see [President Trump] basically doing the same. I'm like, he wasn't mad at my tweet. He just wanted the material. He was mad I beat him to the punch. I'm saying he's stealing my material."

What's next: Trump Jr. says he has no plans to run in 2024.

Axios

"Axios on HBO" interviews Donald Trump Jr.

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," amid Trump supporters at a bar in the swing state of Wisconsin, Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei and Donald Trump Jr. have a lively discussion about the 2020 election, the role of the media, Hunter Biden, Russian meddling and more.

Watch the full interview on March 8 at 6 pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Marisa Fernandez

Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"

Ivanka Trump at the State Department. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.

Jacob Knutson

Hillary Clinton: Bernie Sanders is the weaker candidate against Trump

Screenshot: CNN's "GPS"

Hillary Clinton said Sunday on CNN's "GPS" that she will not endorse a candidate for president, but that she does not believe Bernie Sanders is "our strongest nominee against Donald Trump."

Why it matters: Clinton would not say whether she would campaign for Sanders if he wins the nomination, saying, "I don't know if he would ask me to campaign for him, because I have no idea what he is thinking about for a general election campaign." However, she stipulated that she would "support" whoever wins the nomination.

