Trump Jr: "I have no intention of running in 2024"

Ursula Perano

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that he will not be running for president in 2024 and that his only goal is getting his father re-elected in 2020.

The big picture: An Axios poll last month showed Trump Jr. in second place for Republicans' top choice for a 2024 nominee. Vice President Mike Pence led at 40%, Trump Jr. at 29%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 26% and Ivanka Trump at 16%.

  • "Listen, I have no intention of running in 2024. I mean, I've liked the game."
  • "My only goal and my myopic focus is making sure my father gets re-elected because I want to keep the winning continuing."
  • "I want to keep that going, so that’s my only focus."

Marisa Fernandez

Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"

Ivanka Trump at the State Department. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.

Alayna Treene

Trump's revenge tour has the House in its sights

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Saul Loeb/Getty Contributor

In the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections — buoyed by Republican control of both chambers — President Trump viewed campaigning for the House as a lower-tier priority and instead poured his energy into rallying for the Senate.

But after the GOP reckoning in 2018, and experiencing firsthand how damaging a Democratic-led House has been to him, Trump is now personally invested in helping Republicans regain the majority in November, several people familiar with his thinking tell Axios.

