Trump Jr: "I have no intention of running in 2024"
Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that he will not be running for president in 2024 and that his only goal is getting his father re-elected in 2020.
The big picture: An Axios poll last month showed Trump Jr. in second place for Republicans' top choice for a 2024 nominee. Vice President Mike Pence led at 40%, Trump Jr. at 29%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 26% and Ivanka Trump at 16%.
- "Listen, I have no intention of running in 2024. I mean, I've liked the game."
- "My only goal and my myopic focus is making sure my father gets re-elected because I want to keep the winning continuing."
- "I want to keep that going, so that’s my only focus."