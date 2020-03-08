Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview with "Axios on HBO" that he will not be running for president in 2024 and that his only goal is getting his father re-elected in 2020.

The big picture: An Axios poll last month showed Trump Jr. in second place for Republicans' top choice for a 2024 nominee. Vice President Mike Pence led at 40%, Trump Jr. at 29%, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 26% and Ivanka Trump at 16%.