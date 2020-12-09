Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Don Jr. blitzes Georgia airwaves

Mike Allen, author of AM

Via Fox News

Donald Trump Jr. plans to travel to Georgia by the end of the month to urge Republicans to turn out for twin Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine control of the U.S. Senate, and he'll argue that the outcome is crucial to cementing his father's legacy.

Why it matters: Republicans worry that President Trump's grievances about the last election could keep his voters home for the next one. Don Jr., who did 100 campaign events between Sept. 1. and Election Day, has huge credibility with the base.

Save the U.S. Senate PAC is spending $500,000 on its debut TV ad, with Don Jr. saying, "My father's accomplishments are on your ballot."

  • The ad will run statewide digital and on Fox News in Georgia, and nationally on Newsmax.

The super PAC, which launched last week with a six-figure radio buy, was started by two close Don Jr. advisers, Andy Surabian and Taylor Budowich.

  • Save the Senate has filmed a second Don Jr. ad with a Second Amendment focus. That ad will debut later this month.

Don Jr. told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that Democrats would love for Republicans to be demoralized: "If you sit back and allow apathy to take over ... you are literally giving the Democrats everything that they have hoped for."

  • "My father's legacy ... everything that he's accomplished is on the table, as far as I'm concerned, in this election," Don Jr. continued.
  • "So if you're a Trump guy, you'd be foolish to listen to a few individuals who say, 'Ah, sit at home.' It's as though they're working for the Democrats."

Go deeper: Watch the ad

Subscribe to Axios AM/PM for a daily rundown of what's new and why it matters, directly from Mike Allen.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a valid email.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Subscribed! Look for Axios AM and PM in your inbox tomorrow or read the latest Axios AM now.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

PubMatic targets $115 million IPO amid ad tech boom

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

PubMatic, a programmatic advertising company, is looking to raise around $115 million when it files to go public this week, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Despite the ad market slump, the pandemic has been great for ad tech, because it's helped to accelerate the demand for new ad formats in mediums like streaming and gaming.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Google to lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10

Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Google informed its advertising partners on Wednesday that beginning Dec. 10, it will lift the post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3, according to an email obtained by Axios.

The big picture: The lift comes about a month ahead of two crucial Georgia runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

Ad market is recovering, thanks to Big Tech

Data: Magna; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The ad market only ended up falling about 4.2% in the U.S. this year, thanks to digital media.

Why it matters: Analysts were initially expecting double-digit growth declines, but stronger-than-expected spend in social media and digital video helped to stabilize the ad sector as a whole.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow