Donald Trump Jr. defends his father’s attacks on fired Cabinet officials
In an interview for "Axios on HBO," Donald Trump Jr. tells Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei that President Trump “getting there” on hiring the right people for his Cabinet:
- “You have a guy that functioned as a businessman for a long time. It's an entirely new world. I think now he's figuring that out.”
The big picture: Turnover is normal in a presidential administration, but Trump's public disputes with his former top officials are not so normal. That includes Trump comments like...
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Dumb as a rock."
- Secretary of Defense James Mattis: "World's most overrated general"
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "Weak... scared stiff... mixed up and confused."
- Steve Bannon: "Sloppy man who cried like a little dog."