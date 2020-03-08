7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr. defends his father’s attacks on fired Cabinet officials

In an interview for "Axios on HBO," Donald Trump Jr. tells Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei that President Trump “getting there” on hiring the right people for his Cabinet:

  • “You have a guy that functioned as a businessman for a long time. It's an entirely new world. I think now he's figuring that out.”

The big picture: Turnover is normal in a presidential administration, but Trump's public disputes with his former top officials are not so normal. That includes Trump comments like...

  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "Dumb as a rock."
  • Secretary of Defense James Mattis: "World's most overrated general"
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "Weak... scared stiff... mixed up and confused."
  • Steve Bannon: "Sloppy man who cried like a little dog."

