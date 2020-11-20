Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus at the beginning of this week and has been in quarantine, though he is not experiencing any symptoms, according to a spokesperson for the president's son.

Why it matters: His diagnosis adds to the list of people associated with President Trump who have been infected by the virus, including the president himself.

Trump Jr. is abiding by all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, his spokesperson said.

Zoom out: Also on Friday, Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew Giuliani — a White House aide — announced he had tested positive. Key members of the president's outside legal team were unable to attend a meeting with Michigan lawmakers because of their exposure, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.