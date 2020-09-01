2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Donald Trump Jr. wants to use his social media power to disrupt publishing

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr., out Tuesday with "Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible," told Axios he self-published because his massive social channels — 5.5 million Twitter followers, 3.4 million Instagram followers — give him a distribution edge that allows him to keep full control and profits.

Why it matters: "You're not beholden to someone else," Trump said from New York after signing 100 copies at Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue. "I'm actually probably at an advantage."

  • He estimated that about 75% of his bestseller "Triggered" moved online.

As for Don Jr.'s presidential fortunes, Jason Zengerle reported in the New York Times Magazine two weekends ago that the son told comedian Jim Norton on a radio show in February:

  • "It’s sort of cool if you’re at a stadium of 15,000 people and they start chanting '46' when you’re speaking ... I don’t know that I’d like the day job, and that’s a big part of it," Trump Jr. said.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Sports

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Zuckerberg, Chan invest $300 million in election infrastructure

Photo; Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize via Getty Images

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are putting up $300 million to promote "safe and reliable voting in states and localities" amid the pandemic, the Center for Tech and Civic Life and Center for Election Innovation & Research will announce Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The more I've focused on this election, the more important I've felt it is both to make sure local counties and states have the resources they need to handle these unprecedented conditions, and that people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate," Zuckerberg told Axios.

Margaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

