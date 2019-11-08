Trump Jr. says Arlington Cemetery reminded him of his family's "sacrifices"

Donald Trump Jr. wrote that visiting the Arlington National Cemetery in 2017 made him think of his family's "sacrifices" in his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us."

What he's saying: The historic cemetery, which memorializes hundreds of thousands of American troops, veterans and their families, reminded Trump Jr. "of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed."