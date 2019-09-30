Stories

Trump goes to war without a war room

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jay Sekulow, a private lawyer for President Trump, tells me that the White House doesn't plan a "war room"-like structure of legal and communications rapid response like President Bill Clinton deployed during the last impeachment fight.

Invoking the Mueller investigation, Sekulow said: "We have just handled a major investigation that was multifaceted and multi-jurisdictional. There was no war room. We responded as appropriate. We won that battle."

Sekulow said the impeachment inquiry "will be handled the same way."

  • "Solid teams are in place both inside the White House and outside," the lawyer said. "I am confident that we will meet any issues with Congress."
  • Trump, like during the Russia probe, will often serve as the commander, the spokesman, and the combatant.
  • You saw this last night when he decided to quote a pastor claiming America could fall into a civil war if he is ousted. 

Lanny Davis, the face of Clinton's war room during the impeachment battle of 1998-99, said Trump's team is making a mistake by not distinguishing between the Mueller investigation and impeachment.

  • Davis said the Clinton war room included about a dozen people, half of them lawyers.
  • "Without facts, good or bad," Davis told me, "you can't effectively defend against impeachment."

