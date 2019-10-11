More than $8 million spent on Trump impeachment ads in 2 weeks

$8.3 million has been spent nationwide on ads talking about President Trump's impeachment, according to Advertising Analytics, a firm that specializes in media ad spending.
Why it matters: About 75% of that spend ($6.23 million) has come from Trump's 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee. The Republican establishment wants to turn the impeachment crisis into a political tool, doubling down on the issue in an effort to curry favor 2020 voters — rather than hiding from it.
- The numbers provided by Advertising Analytics include ad spend across all mediums, including national television, local television, radio, digital and social media.
- The data encompasses Sept. 24 — the day Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry — to Oct. 7.
The other side: Democrats are also pouring money into impeachment ads, but not nearly as much.
- The House Majority Forward PAC, an outside group launched by Democratic strategists earlier this year, has so far spent $1.52 million.
- Meanwhile, 2020 candidate Tom Steyer's advocacy group Need to Impeach has spent $627,000 so far.
The state of play: The RNC began releasing broadcast ads targeting 13 House Democrats on Oct. 2. Two days later, Need to Impeach began releasing broadcast ads related to impeachment targeting three GOP senators.
- Trump has released 3 separate broadcast ads about impeachment over the two-week period. The first was released Oct. 1, and the most recent was released Oct. 7.
- Axios reported Tuesday that the Trump campaign spent more than $700,000 on impeachment ads on Facebook from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5.
Go deeper: