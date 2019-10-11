More than $8 million spent on Trump impeachment ads in 2 weeks

$8.3 million has been spent nationwide on ads talking about President Trump's impeachment, according to Advertising Analytics, a firm that specializes in media ad spending.

Why it matters: About 75% of that spend ($6.23 million) has come from Trump's 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee. The Republican establishment wants to turn the impeachment crisis into a political tool, doubling down on the issue in an effort to curry favor 2020 voters — rather than hiding from it.