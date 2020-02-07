Federal appeals court dismisses Democrats' emoluments suit against Trump
A federal appeals court dismissed Friday a lawsuit from 215 congressional Democrats against President Trump alleging that the Trump Organization is in breach of the Constitution's emoluments clause.
The big picture: It's just one of several emoluments-linked cases facing Trump while in office, including others filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and D.C. and the federal ethics watchdog CREW.
- The ruling asserted that individual members of Congress lacked the standing to assert the powers of the institution as a whole.
- Democrats had hoped the case could carve a path to access Trump's finances.
