Federal appeals court dismisses Democrats' emoluments suit against Trump

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A federal appeals court dismissed Friday a lawsuit from 215 congressional Democrats against President Trump alleging that the Trump Organization is in breach of the Constitution's emoluments clause.

The big picture: It's just one of several emoluments-linked cases facing Trump while in office, including others filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and D.C. and the federal ethics watchdog CREW.

  • The ruling asserted that individual members of Congress lacked the standing to assert the powers of the institution as a whole.
  • Democrats had hoped the case could carve a path to access Trump's finances.

Read the opinion:

Sam Baker

Trump's selective urgency at the Supreme Court

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Trump administration has consistently tried to get controversial cases in front of the Supreme Court as quickly as possible — but not when that might have meant striking down the entire Affordable Care Act before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump’s Justice Department has tried to leapfrog the traditional process far more than its predecessors did, and at least one Supreme Court justice seems to be worried that it’s affecting the court’s work.

Fadel Allassan

State attorneys general sue to demand certification of Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against a federal government official on Thursday to certify the Equal Rights Amendment, which would ban sex-based discrimination, into the U.S. Constitution.

The big picture: The lawsuit follows the National Archives and Records Administration's decision not to adopt the amendment, despite Virginia's General Assembly approving the ERA in mid-January, becoming the 38th state to do so. The NARA's decision is in line with a Justice Department legal opinion also issued earlier this month, arguing that Congress imposed a deadline for ratification, which expired in 1982.

Alayna Treene

Senate acquits Trump

Trump at a White House meeting in December. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Senate has acquitted President Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The big picture: This is the ending that was expected all along, but the way the Senate trial ended — with nearly every Republican declining to pursue new information about Trump's Ukraine activities — has raised alarms about the growth of presidential power and the refusal of Congress to stop it.

