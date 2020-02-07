Federal appeals court dismisses Democrats' emoluments suit against Trump

A federal appeals court dismissed Friday a lawsuit from 215 congressional Democrats against President Trump alleging that the Trump Organization is in breach of the Constitution's emoluments clause.

The big picture: It's just one of several emoluments-linked cases facing Trump while in office, including others filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and D.C. and the federal ethics watchdog CREW.

The ruling asserted that individual members of Congress lacked the standing to assert the powers of the institution as a whole.

Democrats had hoped the case could carve a path to access Trump's finances.

