President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power has Third Way, the center-left think tank, warning in a new deck that President Trump is using "both familiar and novel" ways to interfere with the election.

What they're saying: Matt Bennett, Third Way co-founder, told Axios, "If all the votes are counted, Biden will win. But all year — and especially in the past few days — Trump has made clear that he is trying to steal this election from voters."

"This deck aims to ring a four-alarm fire to ensure that Democrats are running and funding a full-scale election protection counterforce. Trump’s war-plan signals nothing less than an assault on the principle of one person/one vote, and it must be stopped."

The state of play: The deck explains the nuts and bolts of possible shenanigans with the count, electors, courts, state legislatures and Congress.