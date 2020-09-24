11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Third Way warns of "novel" ways Trump could game election

President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power has Third Way, the center-left think tank, warning in a new deck that President Trump is using "both familiar and novel" ways to interfere with the election.

What they're saying: Matt Bennett, Third Way co-founder, told Axios, "If all the votes are counted, Biden will win. But all year — and especially in the past few days — Trump has made clear that he is trying to steal this election from voters."

  • "This deck aims to ring a four-alarm fire to ensure that Democrats are running and funding a full-scale election protection counterforce. Trump’s war-plan signals nothing less than an assault on the principle of one person/one vote, and it must be stopped."

The state of play: The deck explains the nuts and bolts of possible shenanigans with the count, electors, courts, state legislatures and Congress.

12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Trump repeatedly refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden, saying at a press briefing: "We're going to have to see what happens."

The big picture: Trump has baselessly claimed on a number of occasions that the only way he will lose the election is if it's "rigged," claiming — without evidence — that mail-in ballots will result in widespread fraud. Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he wants to quickly confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg because he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the election.

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer on peaceful transfer of power: "Trump is not a dictator"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday responded to President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the November election, telling CNN that Trump "is not a dictator, and the American people will not allow him to be one."

What he's saying: "The American people are wedded to democracy," Schumer said. "We believe in democracy, and the kind of thing Trump is talking about just will not happen." 

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he wants 9 justices in case Supreme Court must decide 2020 election

President Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that part of his urgency to quickly push through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump claimed at the Republican National Convention that the only way he will lose the election is if it is "rigged," and he has declined to say whether he would accept the results of November's election if he loses to Joe Biden.

