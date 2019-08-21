President Trump doubled down on comments he made earlier this week regarding American Jewish people who vote for Democrats, saying Wednesday "you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel."

The big picture: The “dual loyalty” charge has historically been used to allege "that Jews should be suspected of being disloyal neighbors or citizens because their true allegiance is to their coreligionists around the world or to a secret and immoral Jewish agenda," according to the Anti-Defamation League.