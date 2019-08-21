Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

Trump doubles down on American Jewish "disloyalty" comments

Trump
Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump doubled down on comments he made earlier this week regarding American Jewish people who vote for Democrats, saying Wednesday "you’re being disloyal to Jewish people and you’re being very disloyal to Israel."

The big picture: The “dual loyalty” charge has historically been used to allege "that Jews should be suspected of being disloyal neighbors or citizens because their true allegiance is to their coreligionists around the world or to a secret and immoral Jewish agenda," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

What they're saying:

  • The Jewish Democratic Council of America asserted that Trump was trying to "weaponize and politicize anti-Semitism" for political gain.
  • Trump denied that his comments were anti-Semitic, telling a reporter: "It's only anti-Semitic in your head."

The backdrop: Before leaving for Louisville, Kentucky, where Trump is expected to speak at a veteran's convention later on Wednesday, he again disavowed "The Squad," which includes Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

  • Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he didn't "buy" Tlaib's emotional state at a press conference where she addressed Israel's decision to bar her entry into the country.

Go deeper: Trump builds 2020 support with Republican Jewish Coalition

Israel