Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire top aide for allegedly breaking lockdown

Pressure mounted on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his top aide Dominic Cummings Sunday after a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and The Guardian found he had traveled 260 miles in April to visit his parents while exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Why it matters: Cummings is a highly polarizing figure in British politics widely viewed as the architect of the Brexit campaign and Johnson's most influential adviser. Allegations that he broke lockdown rules came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. surpassed 250,000 and the death toll neared 37,000.

The big picture: Calls for Cummings to resign grew over the weekend among opposition leaders and even some Conservative MPs, who pointed out the hypocrisy of a top adviser breaking the stringent rules that his government had long stressed were mandatory.

On Saturday, members of Johnson's Cabinet came out in support of Cummings on Twitter, calling it "justifiable" and "reasonable" for him to seek family help to take care of his young child while he and his wife potentially fell ill from the coronavirus.

But later that day, the Mirror and Guardian broke a second story alleging that Cummings had been spotted in his parent's town of Durham on April 19 after recovering from the virus and being photographed in London days earlier.

Another witness claims they saw Cummings in Barnard Castle, a popular English tourist destination, on April 12.

What they're saying: "Yesterday the Mirror and Guardian wrote inaccurate stories about Mr Cummings," Downing Street said in a statement. "Today they are writing more inaccurate stories including claims that Mr. Cummings returned to Durham after returning to work in Downing Street on 14 April. We will not waste our time answering a stream of false allegations Mr. Cummings from campaigning newspapers."

Steve Baker , the first Conservative MP to call for Cummings' resignation, said on the BBC: “Dominic is the inventor of these three-word slogans: Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, and Save Lives. ... The country can’t afford this nonsense, this pantomime, now. Dominic should go and we should deal with the things that matter in people's lives.

, the first Conservative MP to call for Cummings' resignation, said on the BBC: “Dominic is the inventor of these three-word slogans: Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, and Save Lives. ... The country can’t afford this nonsense, this pantomime, now. Dominic should go and we should deal with the things that matter in people's lives. Sir Roger Gale, another backbench Conservative, tweeted: "While as a father and as a grandfather I fully appreciate Mr Cummings’ desire to protect his child. There cannot be one law for the Prime Minister’s staff and another for everyone else. He has sent out completely the wrong message and his position is no longer tenable."

What to watch: Cummings was seen entering 10 Downing Street on Sunday as rumors swirled about his potential sacking.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.