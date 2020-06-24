41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Dollar weakens again as economic data improves around the globe

Dion Rabouin

A person wearing a face mask with a U.S. currency print in Philadelphia in May. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The dollar is falling back toward its March lows, moving lower against all six of the world's major currencies on Tuesday. The decline has been spurred by rising stock markets around the globe, which have unwound the dollar's safe-haven appeal.

What's happening: Improving data in Europe and the U.S. have bolstered risk-on sentiment.

  • Manufacturing and service sector activity improved in Germany and France and in the eurozone overall, as the bloc saw its composite flash purchasing managers index jump to 47.5 from last month's reading of 31.9.
  • U.S. PMI also beat expectations, as did a reading on new home sales and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index
  • The euro rose comfortably above $1.13 and is nearing its 2020 high.

Yes, but: The dollar also fell to its lowest in six weeks against the Japanese yen, suggesting the greenback's weakness is broad-based and not entirely due to improving risk appetite. (Investors typically sell the yen when risk appetite increases, making the dollar's recent weakness against the currency unusual.)

  • Analysts say the Fed's extreme monetary policy actions since March — taking U.S. interest rates to 0 and making it the central bank with the world's biggest balance sheet — could mean the dollar continues to weaken.

Watch this space: The decline in the dollar and uptick in coronavirus cases helped gold rise to its highest level since October 2012, breaking out of a range it has held in since April.

Dion Rabouin
Jun 23, 2020

Yale economist: Dollar will fall 35% "sooner rather than later"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Yale University senior fellow and former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach is the latest to predict the end of the dollar's run as the world's dominant currency, telling MarketWatch in an interview Monday that his forecast for a sharp deterioration of the greenback could happen "sooner rather than later."

What he said: Roach predicts the dollar will soon decline by 35% against its major rivals. “This massive shift to fiscal stimulus is going to blow out the national savings rates and the current-account deficit,” he said, reiterating comments he made in a recent op-ed published by Bloomberg News on June 14.

Dion Rabouin
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch

A seamstress works at a sewing machine in a tailoring shop in Palm Springs, Calif. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

U.S. macroeconomic data is broadly improving but many small businesses are facing a perilous recovery as they attempt to stay afloat after coronavirus-driven lockdowns throughout the country. That's true even for the many that received government assistance.

By the numbers: A recent poll of 7,317 small business owners by Alignable finds that 43% of firms that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) say they could be out of cash in a month or less.

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

The pandemic isn't over yet, despite vaccine optimism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Countries around the world and the global economy are desperately waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, and experts say there is a chance one will become available in record time.

The state of play: We really need it to come through, especially in the U.S. — where we're not doing so great on anything else. The spike in cases we're seeing across the South and Southwest is not simply the result of more testing. All indications are that it is the result of a worsening outbreak.

