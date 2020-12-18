Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The dollar is close to hitting its weakest level in six years

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The dollar fell sharply on Thursday against almost all of the world's major currencies, and the dollar index dropped to its lowest since April 2018.

The big picture: The index, which measures the dollar against major currencies like the euro, yen and British pound, fell 0.7%, its fourth daily decline in a row and the fifth time in six sessions it has closed lower.

  • It's approaching its weakest level since the dollar strengthening cycle began in 2014.

What they're saying: “The latest blow to the dollar came from the Fed, which vowed not to touch policy even if the outlook for the U.S. economy brightens as it now expects,” Joe Manimbo, senior analyst at Western Union Business Solutions, told MarketWatch, adding that expectations for more government spending are also weighing on the greenback.

Watch this space: Gold jumped by 1.7% to $1887.20 per troy ounce, its highest since Nov. 16, and silver gained 2.4% following a 3.8% increase on Wednesday and is now at $25.74 per troy ounce, the highest since Nov. 6.

  • The dollar index is down nearly 7% year to date and 13% lower since hitting its 2020 high in March.

On the other side: The Chinese yuan has gained significantly against the dollar this year and on Thursday moved to 6.53 yuan per dollar, its strongest against the dollar since June 2018.

  • The dollar also is trading at or near multiyear lows against major currencies including the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar.
  • The euro rose through the psychologically important $1.22 level against the dollar early Thursday and could push through $1.25, analysts say.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: A top Biden official was unaware of the directive. Administration officials left open the possibility cooperation would resume after a holiday pause. The officials were unsure what prompted Miller's action, or whether President Trump approved.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightJonathan Swan
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump pardons expected today

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump plans to issue a wave of pardons today, moving to expedite acts of clemency before Christmas, according to a source with direct knowledge and advocates who have been briefed on the plans.

What to watch: Trump has been considering pardons for friends and allies, as Axios reported, interrupting conversations with associates to spontaneously suggest he add them to his pardon list. He already pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
59 mins ago - Energy & Environment

What to make of the last members of Biden's historic energy team

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The last big names of nominees for Joe Biden's energy and environment team have arrived: Rep. Deb Haaland is the pick for Interior secretary, North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan is up for EPA, and Brenda Mallory's the choice to head the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

The big picture: They're first-of-a-kind picks. Haaland is the first Native American person tapped to run a cabinet agency, while Regan would be the first Black man to lead EPA, and Mallory would be the first Black person to head CEQ.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

