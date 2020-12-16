The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at 0%-0.25% at its latest policy meeting, but made changes to its statement that include a promise to continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month “until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals."

Driving the news: Stock prices edged lower after the release of the statement from the Fed's policy setting committee, while yields on 20-year and 30-year Treasury bonds turned positive on the day.

Details: Most Fed watchers were not expecting a change in interest rates or any major announcements today, but many had predicted the Fed would adjust the terms of their asset purchase program to buy more longer-dated bonds, which it did not.

Changing the composition of its bond-buying program should drive bond prices on the 10-year, 20-year and 30-year Treasuries higher, pushing yields lower and making borrowing costs cheaper.

What they're saying: “These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement that gained unanimous approval.

The big picture: "The key to Fed policy is not what they do from meeting to meeting, but how the public and markets perceive they will act over time," Lou Brien, rates strategist at DRW trading, said in a recent note to clients.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.