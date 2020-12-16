Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Fed chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at 0%-0.25% at its latest policy meeting, but made changes to its statement that include a promise to continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month “until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals."

Driving the news: Stock prices edged lower after the release of the statement from the Fed's policy setting committee, while yields on 20-year and 30-year Treasury bonds turned positive on the day.

Details: Most Fed watchers were not expecting a change in interest rates or any major announcements today, but many had predicted the Fed would adjust the terms of their asset purchase program to buy more longer-dated bonds, which it did not.

  • Changing the composition of its bond-buying program should drive bond prices on the 10-year, 20-year and 30-year Treasuries higher, pushing yields lower and making borrowing costs cheaper.

What they're saying: “These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses,” the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement that gained unanimous approval.

The big picture: "The key to Fed policy is not what they do from meeting to meeting, but how the public and markets perceive they will act over time," Lou Brien, rates strategist at DRW trading, said in a recent note to clients.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 15, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Federal Reserve joins multinational climate group

The Federal Reserve Building. Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that it has joined a three-year-old network of central banks working to manage climate-related risks to the financial system and help mobilize low-carbon investments.

Why it matters: The Fed board's unanimous vote to join the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System shows how the Fed has increasingly been devoting attention to the topic.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stock traders may be putting too much faith in Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the year comes to an end, investors find themselves in a similar position to where they were when it started: Watching a feverishly hot stock market hitting new highs and wondering if the rally is too good to be true.

The state of play: While stock traders remain confident the Fed will continue to provide unprecedented monetary policy stimulus, the market may need President-elect Joe Biden and a potentially divided Congress to deliver large fiscal spending packages to keep the rally alive.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 15, 2020 - Economy & Business

Trust in the Fed jumps ahead of December meeting

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' trust in the Federal Reserve increased significantly this month in the latest Axios/Ipsos poll, rising for the second straight month and by the most since questions about the central bank were added to the survey in May.

By the numbers: Trust jumped by 7 percentage points, with 42% of respondents saying they had at least a fair amount of trust in the Fed.

