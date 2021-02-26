DOJ: More than 300 people charged so far over deadly Capitol siege

More than 300 people have been charged so far in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege, acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said Friday, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Carlin added that at least 280 people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the riots, which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.

Among those who have been charged and arrested are members of far-right militia groups and current and former members of the armed forces.

What they're saying: “The investigation into those responsible is moving at a speed and scale that’s unprecedented, and rightly so,” Carlin said, per Reuters.