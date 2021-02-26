DOJ: More than 300 people charged so far over deadly Capitol siege

Sign up for our daily briefing
Pro-Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
More than 300 people have been charged so far in connection to the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege, acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said Friday, according to Reuters.
The big picture: Carlin added that at least 280 people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the riots, which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.
- Among those who have been charged and arrested are members of far-right militia groups and current and former members of the armed forces.
What they're saying: “The investigation into those responsible is moving at a speed and scale that’s unprecedented, and rightly so,” Carlin said, per Reuters.
- “Those responsible must be held to account, and they will be," he added.