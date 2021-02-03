Sign up for our daily briefing

DOJ drops discrimination lawsuit against Yale initiated under Trump

Vanderbilt Hall on Yale's campus. Photo: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Justice Department notified Connecticut's federal court on Wednesday that it will drop a discrimination lawsuit against Yale that accused the university of violating federal civil rights law by discriminating against Asian American and white undergraduate applicants.

The big picture: The agency's lawsuit was an extension of the Trump administration's challenges against race-based admissions policies at elite universities. Yale categorically denied the allegations in the DOJ's suit.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Feb 2, 2021 - Technology

Google to pay $3.8 million to settle discrimination allegations

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google has agreed to pay more than $3.8 million to settle Labor Department allegations that the search giant discriminated in hiring and pay against women and people of Asian descent.

The big picture: The deal ends the Labor Department case but the broader issues of discrimination at Google and other tech giants are far from settled.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
5 mins ago - World

Blinken wants Iran team with range of views on nuclear deal

Malley (L) in negotiations with the Iranians in Vienna in 2015. Photo: Siamek Ebrahimi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken has asked newly appointed Iran envoy Rob Malley to form a negotiating team made up of diplomats and experts with a range of views on the path forward with Iran, U.S. officials tell me.

Why it matters: Those instructions indicate the Biden administration is attempting to avoid groupthink when drafting its policies on Iran, while also signaling to critics that a diversity of views will be taken into consideration.

Sara FischerOriana Gonzalez
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Netflix leads 2021 Golden Globe nominations in film and TV

British actress Olivia Colman shows off her 2020 Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." The Netflix drama picked up six nominations this year. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix has dominated the 2021 Golden Globes, with 35% of all nominations. Its hit shows "The Crown" and "Mank" lead the contenders list.

Why it matters: The nominations speak to Netflix's growing power and prominence in Hollywood. Streaming companies in general have started to dominate entertainment, putting traditional Hollywood studios and TV networks on notice.

