DOJ drops discrimination lawsuit against Yale initiated under Trump

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Vanderbilt Hall on Yale's campus. Photo: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The Justice Department notified Connecticut's federal court on Wednesday that it will drop a discrimination lawsuit against Yale that accused the university of violating federal civil rights law by discriminating against Asian American and white undergraduate applicants.
The big picture: The agency's lawsuit was an extension of the Trump administration's challenges against race-based admissions policies at elite universities. Yale categorically denied the allegations in the DOJ's suit.