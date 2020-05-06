When doctors think patient visits will rebound to pre-coronavirus levels

Roughly three out of four doctors believe patient appointments will resume to normal, pre-coronavirus levels no earlier than July, and 45% expect a rebound to occur sometime between July and September, according to a survey of 163 doctors conducted by SVB Leerink.

Why it matters: States are reopening businesses now, but people may not want to trek to their doctor and sit in a waiting room with other potentially sick patients, and if doctors don't see typical numbers of patients return by this summer, many may have to sell their practice or close completely.

Go deeper: Hospitals planning to restart delayed medical procedures