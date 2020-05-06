1 hour ago - Health

When doctors think patient visits will rebound to pre-coronavirus levels

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Image

Roughly three out of four doctors believe patient appointments will resume to normal, pre-coronavirus levels no earlier than July, and 45% expect a rebound to occur sometime between July and September, according to a survey of 163 doctors conducted by SVB Leerink.

Why it matters: States are reopening businesses now, but people may not want to trek to their doctor and sit in a waiting room with other potentially sick patients, and if doctors don't see typical numbers of patients return by this summer, many may have to sell their practice or close completely.

Getting to know the KBO

Logos: KBO; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season began late Monday night, and with ESPN set to air six live games each week, it's time we get to know what this league, which began in 1982, is all about.

The state of play: In the world baseball hierarchy, talent evaluators rank the KBO beneath MLB, NPB (Japan) and AAA (MiLB), but above AA, High A, CPBL (Taiwan) and Low A.

Where the virus is spreading fastest

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau. Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In addition to keeping an eye on the tragic, and climbing, numbers of total coronavirus cases and deaths across the U.S., it's important to watch how those trends are playing out over time at the state level.

Why it matters: Rising, or falling, numbers of cases is one of the key metrics for determining where mitigation efforts are working and when the economy can begin to reopen.

New polling shows warning signs for GOP-held Senate seats

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A raft of new polls from states with competitive Senate races shows momentum veering away from Republican incumbents at a time when doubts are also growing about President Trump’s re-election prospects.

The big picture: To win control of the Senate, Democrats likely will have to flip five of eight competitive seats with a Republican incumbent. Of the six races with recent polling, Democrats lead in five and trail by just one point in the other.

