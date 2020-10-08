1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DNC War Room launches "Had Enough?" ad taking on Trump's pandemic response

Mike Allen, author of AM

Via DNC War Room

The DNC War Room on Thursday will begin airing a new TV ad, "Had Enough?," that takes on President Trump's claim that his administration has done a "great job" on the pandemic.

The state of play: This is a six-figure buy in swing states and D.C. on both broadcast and cable.

  • This is the 13th ad the DNC War Room has released since June.

What they're saying: "Across the country, workers are facing layoffs, millions of families are struggling to make ends meet," said DNC War Room senior spokesperson and advisor Lily Adams.

  • "[T]o this day, many family members still can’t say goodbye to their loved ones in person — that’s not what a 'great' job looks like, that’s a catastrophe."

Go deeper: Watch the ad

Subscribe to Axios AM/PM for a daily rundown of what's new and why it matters, directly from Mike Allen.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a valid email.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Subscribed! Look for Axios AM and PM in your inbox tomorrow or read the latest Axios AM now.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence's alternative pandemic world

Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence described a world in which he and President Trump led Americans' heroic effort to defeat the coronavirus during last night's vice presidential debate. The problem is, he described a world that doesn't exist.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is very much not in control in the U.S., and America's failed response begins with the individual actions of the president and the vice president themselves.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
5 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus infections rise in 23 states and D.C.

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

The pace of coronavirus infections increased last week in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., and only declined in four states and Puerto Rico.

The big picture: The virus is not under control, or anywhere close to it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
5 hours ago - Health

Science is winning over politics on coronavirus vaccines

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Science has won out over politics in the race for a coronavirus vaccine — for now.

Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration's end run around the White House on vaccine guidance earlier this week may end up boosting public confidence, which is very important in light of widespread vaccine skepticism.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow