DNC War Room launches "Had Enough?" ad taking on Trump's pandemic response

The DNC War Room on Thursday will begin airing a new TV ad, "Had Enough?," that takes on President Trump's claim that his administration has done a "great job" on the pandemic.

The state of play: This is a six-figure buy in swing states and D.C. on both broadcast and cable.

This is the 13th ad the DNC War Room has released since June.

What they're saying: "Across the country, workers are facing layoffs, millions of families are struggling to make ends meet," said DNC War Room senior spokesperson and advisor Lily Adams.

"[T]o this day, many family members still can’t say goodbye to their loved ones in person — that’s not what a 'great' job looks like, that’s a catastrophe."

