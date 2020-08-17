DNC video "Rise Up" features Bruce Springsteen and Trump's America

Axios brings you a first clip from "Rise Up," a video that'll be shown during tonight's opening session of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention (9 to 11 ET).

Why it matters: Tonight's convention theme is "We the People," and the video is meant to juxtapose images from President Trump's America with people rising above hate and division.

Details: As Bruce Springsteen sings "The Rising," the video shows a vacant Times Square subway station and empty MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a large memorial mural to George Floyd, kids in cages, and President Trump chucking paper towels during his visit to Puerto Rico.

Then it moves to firefighters, other essential workers, kids and everyday American — many in masks and one wrapped in a flag. Plus, a shot of the Black Lives Matter street sign in D.C.

Go deeper: Follow along with Axios' coverage in our conventions hub