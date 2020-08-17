2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC video "Rise Up" features Bruce Springsteen and Trump's America

Mike Allen, author of AM

Axios brings you a first clip from "Rise Up," a video that'll be shown during tonight's opening session of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention (9 to 11 ET).

Why it matters: Tonight's convention theme is "We the People," and the video is meant to juxtapose images from President Trump's America with people rising above hate and division.

Details: As Bruce Springsteen sings "The Rising," the video shows a vacant Times Square subway station and empty MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a large memorial mural to George Floyd, kids in cages, and President Trump chucking paper towels during his visit to Puerto Rico.

  • Then it moves to firefighters, other essential workers, kids and everyday American — many in masks and one wrapped in a flag. Plus, a shot of the Black Lives Matter street sign in D.C.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

  • 📸 The big picture: The pandemic is forcing both parties to blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions. Go deeper.
  • 🐘 1 cross-party thing: 3 Republicans to join John Kasich in speaking at DNC opening night.
  • 👀 Watch: DNC video "Rise Up" features Bruce Springsteen and Trump's America
  • ⬇️ 1 down-ballot thing: Lindsey Graham's odds of keeping South Carolina Senate seat downgraded by Cook Political Report.
  • 💭 Our thought bubble: How TV networks cover it, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react, is still up in the air. Go deeper.

13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The conventions' quantum leap

Jessica Jennings, director of media logistics, shows off the convention's control room at the Wisconsin Center. Photos: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The pandemic is forcing both parties to do what they should have attempted years ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.

Driving the news. We'll see how it plays starting tonight, when the Democratic Party kicks off the start of a highly condensed, mostly virtual, four-day show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - World

Puerto Rico governor loses primary

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced during a June press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez conceded Sunday losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi after a second round of voting, per AP.

The big picture: Primary voting in Puerto Rico was partially suspended earlier this month due to a lack of ballots at voting centers. Pierluisi was briefly governor of the U.S. territory last year, after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following an investigation by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives that found five impeachable offenses against him. Vázquez will stay on as governor "until the winner of Puerto Rico's Nov. 3 general elections takes office," AP notes.