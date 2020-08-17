DNC video "Rise Up" features Bruce Springsteen and Trump's America

Axios brings you a first clip from "Rise Up," a video that'll be shown during tonight's opening session of the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention (9 to 11 ET).
Why it matters: Tonight's convention theme is "We the People," and the video is meant to juxtapose images from President Trump's America with people rising above hate and division.
Details: As Bruce Springsteen sings "The Rising," the video shows a vacant Times Square subway station and empty MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a large memorial mural to George Floyd, kids in cages, and President Trump chucking paper towels during his visit to Puerto Rico.
- Then it moves to firefighters, other essential workers, kids and everyday American — many in masks and one wrapped in a flag. Plus, a shot of the Black Lives Matter street sign in D.C.
