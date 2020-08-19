1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote

Axios' Co-founder Mike Allen and DNC Chair Tom Perez. Photo: Axios

The results of the 2020 presidential contest might be delayed beyond the day after Election Day, depending on how quickly each state counts absentee ballots, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said Wednesday at an Axios virtual event.

What he's saying: Perez stressed that delays are "a small price to pay for ensuring that everybody can participate." Americans should have more time to vote as they juggling a pandemic on top of responsibilities at work and at home, he said.

Driving the news: The U.S. Postal Service alerted 46 states and Washington, D.C. at the end of July that it could not ensure general election ballots sent by mail would arrive in time to be counted.

  • Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the USPS until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

The big picture: Perez said the DNC is litigating and organizing "to make sure the mail system is able to do its job."

  • "Voter protection is a staple in what we're doing here in the run-up to November. We've never had a more robust voter protection operation than we do now. And the 'we' in that sentence is the Biden campaign, the DNC, our partners in the Democratic ecosystem."
  • "And the reason for this is that Donald Trump has been very, very clear. 'I'm gonna try to make it harder for eligible people to vote.' They don't want everyone to vote. They want less people to vote. That's their only formula for success, is suppressing the vote."

On the potential for voter fraud, Perez pointed to his work as a Justice Department assistant attorney general in a case involving Texas voter ID laws: "You have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than you do to find a case of voter fraud in the record that we were looking at."

Go deeper: When and how to vote in all 50 states

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS changes until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the Capitol on Aug. 5. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement on Tuesday that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Why it matters: Widespread delays and backlogs had prompted allegations from Democratic lawmakers that DeJoy and President Trump were attempting to undermine the Postal Service ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on Friday

Mailboxes in Morris Plains, New Jersey on August 17. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to give his first testimony on recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service to the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It will be DeJoy's first opportunity to answer questions since lawmakers began raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some Democrats allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Media giants launch voting efforts ahead of the election

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly all of the major network news giants are launching new voter initiatives ahead of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Media companies have a long history of using their wide reach to promote voting efforts in the U.S. But ahead of this year's historic election, they are doubling down on those efforts to ensure that changes to voting procedures due to the pandemic don't dissuade voters from taking part.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow