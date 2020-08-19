1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says postmaster general won't commit to reversing USPS changes

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called out Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Wednesday, saying his alleged suspension of operational changes and cost-cutting "is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked."

The big picture: Pelosi said that a conversation with DeJoy revealed the USPS has no intention of replacing the sorting machines, mailboxes and other mail infrastructure that has already been removed. On Tuesday, DeJoy promised to halt changes until after the 2020 election, a move Pelosi criticized as "misleading."

What she's saying: "The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works," Pelosi said in a statement.

  • "All of these changes directly jeopardize the election and disproportionately threaten to disenfranchise voters in communities of color."
  • "The Postal Service is Election Central during the pandemic, and Democrats will not allow the President to force Americans to choose between their health and their vote."

Orion Rummler
Updated 24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS changes until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in the Capitol on Aug. 5. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement on Tuesday that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Why it matters: Widespread delays and backlogs had prompted allegations from Democratic lawmakers that DeJoy and President Trump were attempting to undermine the Postal Service ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Orion Rummler
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on Friday

Mailboxes in Morris Plains, New Jersey on August 17. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to give his first testimony on recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service to the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It will be DeJoy's first opportunity to answer questions since lawmakers began raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some Democrats allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

Bob Herman
11 hours ago - Health

Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Slowdowns in mail delivery could have serious consequences for the millions of Americans who get prescription drugs — in some cases, lifesaving treatments — through the mail.

Why it matters: Treatments for cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and other complex diseases increasingly are sent in the mail. And the coronavirus pandemic has spurred more people to get their routine prescriptions mailed to their homes, as a safer alternative to visiting a pharmacy.

