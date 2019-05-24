DNC, NBC to divide top Dem candidates between 2 nights

The Democratic National Committee and NBC have reached an agreement to evenly split the top qualifying candidates over 2 nights for the first 2020 Democratic primary debate in June, reports Politico.
The bottom line: The DNC wants to avoid featuring a "kiddie table," by spreading the most popular contenders across the 2 nights, addressing a problem Republicans ran into in 2016, per Politico. The decision also aims to maintain viewer interest by guaranteeing well-known contenders are debating on both nights.