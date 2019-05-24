DNC, NBC to divide top Dem candidates between 2 nights

How it works: The rule says: "the final list of debate participants (after any tie-breaking procedure is executed, if necessary) will be divided into two groups: candidates with a polling average of 2% or above, and those with a polling average below 2%. Both groups will be randomly divided between Wednesday night and Thursday night thus ensuring that both groups are represented fairly on each night," per Politico.

Candidates polling at 2% or more:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Cory Booker

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Kamala Harris

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

