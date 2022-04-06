DNC chair: Republican Party is "built on fraud, fear and fascism"

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison on Wednesday slammed the Republican Party, saying "it is a party built on fraud, fear and fascism" in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

Driving the news: "They don't deserve to be in power. Not because Democrats should, but because they don't deserve to be in power," Harrison said Wednesday.

Harrison also bashed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) for criticizing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's work as a public defender on Tuesday, when he claimed that Jackson would choose to defend Nazi war criminals.

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Harrison said of the Republican senator's remarks, adding, "he does not deserve to have that pen, he doesn't deserve to be in the United States Senate representing the good people of Arkansas."

Go deeper: Murkowski, Romney announce support for Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination