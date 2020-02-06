27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC chair calls for recanvass in Iowa to ensure confidence in results

Axios

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called for the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to "immediately begin a recanvass" on Thursday in light of software malfunctions and other issues that have caused a delay in the results from Monday's caucuses.

What he's saying: "Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

Between the lines: The Washington Post reports that the IDP recently introduced an opportunity for campaigns to request a recanvass "if they are able to show that new figures could alert the allocation of delegates to the national convention."

  • Per DNC rules, a recanvass is "a hand audit of Caucus Math Worksheets and Reporting Forms to ensure that they were tallied and reported in the telephone intake sheets and caucus reporting application correctly."

The big picture: Even after the IDP released results from 97% of precincts, the New York Times found that more than 100 precincts reported results that were "internally inconsistent, "missing data" or "not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses."

  • Current results show that Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a dead heat in percentage of delegates won at 26.2% and 26.1%, respectively.

Go deeper

Axios

Pete Buttigieg holds narrow lead in Iowa with 97% of precincts reporting

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday released results from 97% of the precincts that caucused on Monday, following a delay in reporting due to a software error from a vote-tallying app.

Where it stands: The results show that Pete Buttigieg has earned the highest percentage of delegates thus far — just — at 26.2%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 26.1%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 18.2% and Joe Biden at 15.8%.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Iowa Democrats hang up on precinct chair while he's live on CNN

The Iowa Democratic Party was heard live on CNN hanging up on a precinct chair after an hour on hold to report an issue with a new caucus reporting app.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

DNC chair calls for accountability after Iowa Caucus fiasco

Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez called Tuesday for the vote-tallying app that delayed results from Iowa's caucuses to "provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong."

The big picture: The Iowa Democratic Party has released results from 62% of the precincts that caucused on Monday, after a software error held up results from the first real test of candidates' appeal to voters in the 2020 presidential election.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy