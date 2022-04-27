DJI, the world's largest commercial drone manufacturer, said Wednesday it will temporarily halt business in Ukraine and Russia over concern that its drones are being used for military purposes.

Why it matters: It's a rare instance of a Chinese company ceasing business in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: It's believed that both Russia and Ukraine are using the company's drones in combat, according to AP.

The company's policy states that its drones are intended for civilian use, and it opposes their use by militaries.

