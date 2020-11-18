Division I athletes reach 90% graduation rate

College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA's latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) report.

By the numbers: 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years, up from 74% in 2002 — and an increase of 1% over last year's previous high.

White student-athletes: 93% GSR (up from 81% in 2002)

93% GSR (up from 81% in 2002) Hispanic/Latino student-athletes: 87% (up from 64% in 2002)

87% (up from 64% in 2002) Black student-athletes: 80% GSR (up from 54% in 2002)

Women graduated at particularly high rates. In fact, only one women's sport earned a GSR rate below 90% (bowling: 84%), and women's ice hockey earned a perfect 100%.

Other divisions: Even when using the less-inclusive federal graduation rates, student-athletes outperform their peers in Division II and Division III, as well.