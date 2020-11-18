Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Division I athletes reach 90% graduation rate

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Courtesy: NCAA

College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA's latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) report.

By the numbers: 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years, up from 74% in 2002 — and an increase of 1% over last year's previous high.

  • White student-athletes: 93% GSR (up from 81% in 2002)
  • Hispanic/Latino student-athletes: 87% (up from 64% in 2002)
  • Black student-athletes: 80% GSR (up from 54% in 2002)

Women graduated at particularly high rates. In fact, only one women's sport earned a GSR rate below 90% (bowling: 84%), and women's ice hockey earned a perfect 100%.

Other divisions: Even when using the less-inclusive federal graduation rates, student-athletes outperform their peers in Division II and Division III, as well.

  • D-II student-athletes graduate at a rate 9% higher than the general student body (62% vs. 53%).
  • D-III student-athletes graduate at a rate 5% higher than the general student body (68% vs. 63%).

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer says latest data shows its coronavirus vaccine is safe and 95% effective

Photo: Dogukan Keskinkilic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pfizer said on Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective and has no serious side effects.

The state of play: The company said they have enough safety data now and plan to request an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration "within days."

Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing 737 MAX cleared to fly by FAA

Boeing 737 MAX jets stored in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday cleared Boeing's 737 MAX to fly again in the U.S. — 20 months after the plane’s worldwide grounding.

Why it matters: A pair of fatal plane crashes laid bare the gross oversight and safety lapses on the part of Boeing and the FAA. The fallout led to the resignation of top executives — including Boeing's CEO — a criminal investigation, and the company’s biggest financial hit in its centurylong history.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Battle of the Biden books

President-elect Biden waves after speaking with diplomatic, intelligence and defense experts in Wilmington yesterday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The cash value of President-elect Biden's normality will be tested next year with a bookstore battle among Washington journalists who are competing to capture 46's backstory, inside skinny and cast of characters.

What's new: Axios has learned that Ben Schreckinger, a long-form writer who works the "Biden Inc." beat at Politico, has signed a deal with prestige publisher Twelve to write a Biden family book aimed for the second half of 2021.

