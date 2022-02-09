Sign up for our daily briefing

Disney stock rises on earnings beat, subscriber gains

Sara Fischer

Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney's stock was up nearly 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the entertainment giant reported strong revenue and earnings gains attributed to recovery at its parks and resorts segment. It also reported better than expected subscriber growth across its streaming products.

Why it matters: Investors were bracing for the worst following Netflix's earnings report last month, which showed disappointing subscriber growth forecasts.

Details: In total, the company has 196.4 million subscribers across all of its streaming products globally. By comparison, Netflix has roughly 222 million paid subscribers globally.

  • Disney added 11.8 million subscribers to its Disney+ service last quarter. ESPN+ now has 21.3 million subscribers. Hulu has a total of 45.3 million subscribers, with 40.9 subscribing to its on-demand service only, and an addition 4.3 million subscribing to Hulu with live TV.

Be smart: Disney said it saw strong recovery last quarter at both the box office — thanks to "Spider Man: No Way Home" — and in its parks and resorts segment.

  • The company's theme parks, resorts and product sales division more than double its quarterly profit year-over-year compared to the first fiscal quarter of 2021, thanks to pandemic restrictions easing.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

  • Earnings per share: $1.06 adj. vs 63 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $21.82 billion vs $20.91 billion expected, according to Refinitiv
  • Disney+ total subscriptions: 129.8 million vs 125.75 million expected, according to StreetAccount

The big picture: In a statement, CEO Bob Chapek noted, "This marks the final year of The Walt Disney Company’s first century." Disney was founded in 1923.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Archives requests Justice Department probe of Trump's handling of records

Former President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to probe former President Trump's handlings of White House records, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The request brings into question whether the former president could be investigated by federal law enforcement for a possible crime, according to the Post.

Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Timonthy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The latest: New York and Rhode Island on Wednesday joined New Jersey, Delaware, California and other states that have recently announced an end date for mask requirements and other COVID restrictions.

Neil Irwin
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Economist Susan Collins becomes first Black woman to lead a Fed bank

Susan M. Collins, incoming president of the Boston Fed. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Susan Collins, an economist and university administrator, will be the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, part of a wave of new leadership at the central bank.

The big picture: Collins adds to diversity in the Fed's leadership. She will be only the second Black president and first Black woman to head one of the 12 Fed banks in the century-plus history of the institution.

