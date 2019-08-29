Details: Disney's stake is being sold to an investment groups that includes Amazon, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Yankee Global Enterprises, the parent company of the New York Yankees.

Sinclair says it has acquired 20% of the network via its subsidiary Diamond Sports Group for about $346 million.

Yankee Global Enterprises will be the majority owner with a 26% stake in the company. Amazon will receive roughly a 15% stake in the company, per Deadline.

Other investors include RedBird Capital, funds managed by Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities business, and Mubadala Capital, according to a press release.

Between the lines: Disney agreed to sell off all 22 Fox regional sports networks as part of its approval from the Justice Department to OK its 21st Century Fox deal. YES Network is part of that divestiture.

Sinclair just last week closed a $9.6 acquisition of Disney's 21 other regional sports networks. In a statement, Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said that with this investment, "we will have 23 RSN brands, including Marquee with the iconic Chicago Cubs."

The big picture: The value of RSNs has been difficult to measure over the past few years. RSNs have been able to command strong licensing fees due to their exclusive sports rights, but have seen viewership declines due to more people ditching traditional television packages for digital alternatives.

