Disney names former Pentagon press secretary to newly created job

Geoff Morrell, a former Pentagon press secretary now in London for BP, will join the Walt Disney Co. early next year in the new position of chief corporate affairs officer, reporting to CEO Bob Chapek, Axios has learned. The announcement is expected on Tuesday.

The big picture: Morrell, 53, will oversee communications, global public policy, government relations, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) teams.

Why it matters: Morrell's purview reflects an increasing best practice by global companies — integrating all externally facing functions under a single strategist. That modernizes the traditional structure, which siloed them among communications, legal and other power centers.

The position expands the portfolio of Zenia Mucha, the departing chief communications officer, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

Between the lines: While Morrell was at Georgetown, he worked as a desk assistant in the Washington bureau of ABC News, now owned by Disney, and later became a White House correspondent for the network.