Disney channels go dark on YouTube TV after deal lapses

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Disney channels went dark on Google's YouTube TV late Friday after the two companies failed to come to a distribution agreement.
Why it matters: The blackout came ahead of the kickoff to college football bowl season. ESPN has the rights to air many of those games.
- It is also one of the biggest programming blackouts on YouTube TV ever.
- YouTube TV was launched in 2017. In that time, it has blacked out a few regional sports networks and nearly failed to renew a deal with NBCUniversal.
Details: Disney first warned customers on Monday that its contract with YouTube TV would expire on Friday at midnight. At the time, it said it was "optimistic" that the two parties could reach a deal.
- YouTube also issued a warning, calling Disney "an important partner" and affirming that it was in "active conversations" with Disney to reach a deal.
- It told customers that if a deal wasn't reached, it would decrease its monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while Disney's content remained blacked out.
Be smart: Disney distributed 18 channels on YouTube TV across ABC Owned Television Stations, ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, FX networks and National Geographic.
- Its sports programming was by far the most important content it distributed on YouTube TV because most people buy live TV packages for sports.
- Sports fans took to Twitter to express frustration with the blackouts, with some suggesting they may switch digital live TV providers.
The irony: The two fastest-growing digital bundles for live TV are Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Both have about 4 million subscribers, per analyst estimates and company reports. Disney is the majority owner of Hulu.
- While a YouTube blackout will significantly impact Disney's distribution, it could add more Hulu with Live TV subscribers in the short term.
What they're saying: In a statement following the blackout, Disney said YouTube TV "declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions."
- YouTube told customers it held "good faith negotiations with Disney for several months," but despite its best efforts, the companies were "unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired."
The big picture: These types of carriage disputes have become more common in the streaming era, mimicking the cable TV blackouts that predated them.
- Roku and Google finally settled a messy distribution fight last week after YouTube TV was removed from Roku's store for five months.
What to watch: YouTube said it will adjust its prices and will notify members via email "should we come to an agreement with Disney."
Go deeper: TV battles spill into streaming