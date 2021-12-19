Sign up for our daily briefing

Disney channels go dark on YouTube TV after deal lapses

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disney channels went dark on Google's YouTube TV late Friday after the two companies failed to come to a distribution agreement.

Why it matters: The blackout came ahead of the kickoff to college football bowl season. ESPN has the rights to air many of those games.

Details: Disney first warned customers on Monday that its contract with YouTube TV would expire on Friday at midnight. At the time, it said it was "optimistic" that the two parties could reach a deal.

  • YouTube also issued a warning, calling Disney "an important partner" and affirming that it was in "active conversations" with Disney to reach a deal.
  • It told customers that if a deal wasn't reached, it would decrease its monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while Disney's content remained blacked out.

Be smart: Disney distributed 18 channels on YouTube TV across ABC Owned Television Stations, ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, FX networks and National Geographic.

  • Its sports programming was by far the most important content it distributed on YouTube TV because most people buy live TV packages for sports.
  • Sports fans took to Twitter to express frustration with the blackouts, with some suggesting they may switch digital live TV providers.

The irony: The two fastest-growing digital bundles for live TV are Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Both have about 4 million subscribers, per analyst estimates and company reports. Disney is the majority owner of Hulu.

  • While a YouTube blackout will significantly impact Disney's distribution, it could add more Hulu with Live TV subscribers in the short term.

What they're saying: In a statement following the blackout, Disney said YouTube TV "declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions."

  • YouTube told customers it held "good faith negotiations with Disney for several months," but despite its best efforts, the companies were "unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired."

The big picture: These types of carriage disputes have become more common in the streaming era, mimicking the cable TV blackouts that predated them.

  • Roku and Google finally settled a messy distribution fight last week after YouTube TV was removed from Roku's store for five months.

What to watch: YouTube said it will adjust its prices and will notify members via email "should we come to an agreement with Disney."

Go deeper: TV battles spill into streaming

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties will begin on Jan. 10

A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-thru site in Tropical Park on Dec. 16 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday it will wait until Jan. 10 to begin issuing citations to companies that do not comply with its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Driving the news: OSHA also said that it would not issue citations for its COVID-19 testing requirements before Feb. 9 "so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard," the agency said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Omicron derails company holiday parties

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It looked like corporate Christmas parties would get the green light this year after virtual soirees in 2020 — but along came Omicron.

Driving the news: Companies of every size and across the world are rethinking their holiday bashes as the Omicron winter wave rolls in. And a popular new option is putting the ball in workers' courts by planning hybrid parties.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge— New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up
  4. World: WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for America — Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow