Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers

Credit: Disney+

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told media and investors on Thursday at the company's investor day that Disney+ now has 86.8 million subscribers.

Why it matters: The company's streaming success has helped to offset major losses in Disney's studios, parks and resorts divisions.

What they're saying: Speaking to investors, Chapek said the company couldn't have ever imagined achieving such success so quickly.

  • He also acknowledged the challenges the pandemic presented the company this year. "Let me just say how proud I am to be leadings this extraordinary company during this difficult time," he said.
  • Kareem Daniels, Disney's media and entertainment distribution division chairman, also revealed details about the company's programming for Disney+, including 10 new Marvel and Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, animation and Pixar series, and 15 new Disney live action, animation, and Pixar features to be released on Disney+.
  • Daniels also noted that Disney would release its upcoming movie "Raya and the Last Dragon" through Disney+ at same time it debuts in theaters in March 2021.

By the numbers: The company said it now has 86.8 million Disney + subscribers. The media giant has also collected:

  • 38.8 million Hulu subscribers.
  • 11.5 million ESPN subscribers.
  • Of those 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers, 30% Hotstar subscribers.

What's new: Disney also announced it plans to launch two new general entertainment content brands — Star and Star+ outside the U.S.

  • Star+ will be focused on Latin America and will concentrate on sports content.

Go deeper

Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky talks IPO, pandemic and air mattresses

Airbnb began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at a valuation north of $100 billion, which is more than Marriott, Hilton and Expedia combined.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the year's largest IPO, and how Airbnb has navigated a perilous year for travel and hospitality, with company co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
1 hour ago - Science

The hurdles we face before reaching herd immunity

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Once 75%–80% of people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, there should be strong enough herd immunity that we can return to normal activities, NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

Driving the news: The FDA is meeting with outside experts today as the agency considers granting an emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for their COVID-19 vaccine. A similar meeting is slated for next week to discuss a vaccine developed by Moderna.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Health

An economic tradeoff everyone agrees on

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

All lives are equally valuable. That's the strong consensus emerging from the many different countries and organizations that have struggled with the question of who should get first access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: The current scarcity of the vaccine looks like an economics problem — too much demand, and not enough supply. But no one is seriously proposing a market-based solution, where the vaccine goes first to those willing and able to pay to jump to the front of the line.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow