Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told media and investors on Thursday at the company's investor day that Disney+ now has 86.8 million subscribers.

Why it matters: The company's streaming success has helped to offset major losses in Disney's studios, parks and resorts divisions.

What they're saying: Speaking to investors, Chapek said the company couldn't have ever imagined achieving such success so quickly.

He also acknowledged the challenges the pandemic presented the company this year. "Let me just say how proud I am to be leadings this extraordinary company during this difficult time," he said.

Kareem Daniels, Disney's media and entertainment distribution division chairman, also revealed details about the company's programming for Disney+, including 10 new Marvel and Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, animation and Pixar series, and 15 new Disney live action, animation, and Pixar features to be released on Disney+.

Daniels also noted that Disney would release its upcoming movie "Raya and the Last Dragon" through Disney+ at same time it debuts in theaters in March 2021.

By the numbers: The company said it now has 86.8 million Disney + subscribers. The media giant has also collected:

38.8 million Hulu subscribers.

11.5 million ESPN subscribers.

Of those 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers, 30% Hotstar subscribers.

What's new: Disney also announced it plans to launch two new general entertainment content brands — Star and Star+ outside the U.S.