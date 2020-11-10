Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Dish ends Slingbox, will shutter servers in 2022

Ina Fried, author of Login

The 2011 Slingbox Pro HD Media Player. Photo: Neil Godwin/MacFormat magazine via Getty Images

Dish announced Monday it is officially discontinuing the Slingbox, a once-pioneering device that allowed people to send TV content from their homes to other locations to watch while they traveled.

Why it matters: The move is a bummer for longtime Slingbox owners, but the impact has been limited by the fact that many TV providers now offer other means for subscribers to get content on the road.

What they're saying: Slingbox servers will continue to operate for 24 months, after which the devices will no longer work, Dish said.

  • Even before the servers shut down, Dish said that customers may start to lose access from certain devices as those apps cease to be updated. The SlingPlayer software already doesn't work on Macs running macOS Catalina.
  • "We've had to make room for new innovative products so that we can continue to serve our customers in the best way possible," Dish said in a statement announcing the move.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The intra-left flashpoints over climate and energy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Environmentalists are all psyched that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, but tensions on the left could soon come to the surface as Biden starts implementing his energy agenda.

Why it matters: Democrats and the wider left are in the midst of a public reckoning with how progressive the party's stances and message should be.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

European Union hits Amazon with antitrust charges

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, claiming the company is acting anti-competitively when it uses data from sellers on its marketplace to develop its own products.

Why it matters: Europe could seek billions of dollars in fines from Amazon, and regulators' findings could inform the work of U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly started looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers last year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition starts congressional outreach

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden transition team is officially reaching out to Democratic lawmakers, telling them that President-elect Biden is eager "to seize this transition period to get started."

Why it matters: The transition is signaling that it wants to work with congressional offices and draw on their expertise — and personnel — to implement Biden's agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow