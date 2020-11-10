Dish ends Slingbox, will shutter servers in 2022

Dish announced Monday it is officially discontinuing the Slingbox, a once-pioneering device that allowed people to send TV content from their homes to other locations to watch while they traveled.

Why it matters: The move is a bummer for longtime Slingbox owners, but the impact has been limited by the fact that many TV providers now offer other means for subscribers to get content on the road.

What they're saying: Slingbox servers will continue to operate for 24 months, after which the devices will no longer work, Dish said.