Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
As Discovery prepares to close its merger with WarnerMedia in April, its ultimate plans for CNN remain unclear.
Why it matters: It's a big area of the business to be left hazy. Even as he was praising CNN's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the strategy for a CNN under Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to be formed.
- "We will in the next, in the near term, sit down and have a real business plan discussion with the people at CNN and CNN+. We haven't had that yet, we haven't seen it," Zaslav said Thursday morning during the company's quarterly earnings call with analysts.
Details: CNN is preparing to launch its own streaming service, CNN+, in the spring. But there is skepticism as to whether or not people would pay for a standalone CNN service.
- When Warner Bros. Discovery is formed, it will already include Discovery+ and HBO Max.
- One source offers that it might make sense for CNN+ to be part of some broader offering that includes HBO Max and Discovery+.
- CNN+ will have 8-12 live daily and weekly original series along with "more than a thousand hours of on-demand content" according to CNN press release on Wednesday.
- Other new streamers like HBO Max launched with 10 times that amount.
By the numbers: Discovery now has 22 million streaming subscribers, the bulk of that going towards Discovery+.
- That is still far behind other more established streaming services. HBO Max has more than 73 million subscribers.
- Netflix and Disney+ have more than 100 million each, with Netflix topping 200 million.
The big picture: Streaming is expensive and even those who show growth can get punished by a Wall Street crowd that is growing increasingly wary of streaming's long-term viability.
- Paramount Global's stock tanked the day after Paramount+ announced its best quarter of growth since its launch. Investors were doubly concerned with Paramount's plan to invest even more capital into streaming.
- Discovery execs cautioned they'll be more measured about their content spending.
- "It’s not about winning the spending war," said Discovery CFO Gunner Wiedenfels on the earnings call.
What's next: The merger is expected to close in mid-April, a source familiar with the deal tells Axios.
- There are still a few more boxes to check, starting with the Discovery shareholder vote on March 11. The deal has already received regulatory approval in the U.S. and European Union.
- The first step after the deal closes will be putting together a leadership team under Zaslav, which will likely include new heads of news, sports and entertainment. Current WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar is expected to depart after the merger closes.
- As Axios has previously reported, it’s likely Zaslav will keep his Discovery leadership team intact for many of the non-creative functions. Don't expect to see a larger leadership team announcement before April.