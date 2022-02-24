As Discovery prepares to close its merger with WarnerMedia in April, its ultimate plans for CNN remain unclear.

Why it matters: It's a big area of the business to be left hazy. Even as he was praising CNN's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the strategy for a CNN under Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to be formed.

"We will in the next, in the near term, sit down and have a real business plan discussion with the people at CNN and CNN+. We haven't had that yet, we haven't seen it," Zaslav said Thursday morning during the company's quarterly earnings call with analysts.

Details: CNN is preparing to launch its own streaming service, CNN+, in the spring. But there is skepticism as to whether or not people would pay for a standalone CNN service.

When Warner Bros. Discovery is formed, it will already include Discovery+ and HBO Max.

One source offers that it might make sense for CNN+ to be part of some broader offering that includes HBO Max and Discovery+.

CNN+ will have 8-12 live daily and weekly original series along with "more than a thousand hours of on-demand content" according to CNN press release on Wednesday.

Other new streamers like HBO Max launched with 10 times that amount.

By the numbers: Discovery now has 22 million streaming subscribers, the bulk of that going towards Discovery+.

That is still far behind other more established streaming services. HBO Max has more than 73 million subscribers.

Netflix and Disney+ have more than 100 million each, with Netflix topping 200 million.

The big picture: Streaming is expensive and even those who show growth can get punished by a Wall Street crowd that is growing increasingly wary of streaming's long-term viability.

Paramount Global's stock tanked the day after Paramount+ announced its best quarter of growth since its launch. Investors were doubly concerned with Paramount's plan to invest even more capital into streaming.

Discovery execs cautioned they'll be more measured about their content spending.

"It’s not about winning the spending war," said Discovery CFO Gunner Wiedenfels on the earnings call.

What's next: The merger is expected to close in mid-April, a source familiar with the deal tells Axios.