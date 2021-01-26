Online discussion service Discord plans to announce today it has hired the teams behind two startups as it seeks to further diversify its audience beyond gamers.

Why it matters: The two "acquihires" are designed to both help keep existing Discord users more engaged and help make the service more appealing to two lucrative constituencies — brands and content creators.

Details:

Discord is hiring the nine people behind Byte, which focuses on content creators, and the six people behind Zyper, which works with brands.

Discord isn't buying the assets of either company and plans to redirect the staff of each to help Discord broaden the reach of its own core service.

The big picture: Discord has pledged to avoid both advertising and collecting user data, making outreach to brands and content creators important to the company's ability to grow profitably.

What they're saying: Discord COO Mak Azadi told Axios that the moves are designed to help the company staff up more rapidly than it could through traditional hiring.

"2020 was a big year for Discord," Azadi said. "And in order to build on this momentum, we have to hire a lot of awesome people this year."

